VW expands Porsche Macan fuel leak recall to 240K Audi models

If you thought you were safe from the Porsche Macan fuel leak recall because you don't own a Porsche Macan... think again.

Less than two weeks ago, we reported on a recall affecting approximately 52,000 examples of the Porsche Macan crossover. Now, Volkswagen Group has expanded that recall to include 240,487 examples of the 2013-2015 Audi Q7 and the 2013-2017 Audi Q5. The affected vehicles carry build dates between May 16, 2012, and March 3, 2017, and both only affect vehicles with gas engines.

Enlarge Image Audi

The problem is exactly the same as it is on the Macans. A fuel pump flange might develop fine cracks, and since the fuel pump is located on the top of the fuel tank, it may cause a fuel smell to enter the vehicle. Since a fuel smell infers actual fuel seeping out of the tank, this issue is also a fire risk, if there's an ignition source nearby.

Thankfully, the fix is a simple one. Audi and Porsche technicians will examine the affected vehicles. If the pump flange does not have cracks, the automaker will apply a protective film. If the flange is cracked, it'll swap out the defective flange for a new one. Owners are expected to receive notifications by first-class mail in July.