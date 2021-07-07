Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

VW debuts the 2022 Golf R wagon in Europe

Forbidden fruit is the sweetest fruit of all, and nothing's more forbidden than cool fast wagons from Europe.

If there's one thing that American car enthusiasts like to do, it's collectively complain about the awesome cars that Europe and Japan get that we don't get here. A great example of this is the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Estate, which VW announced on Wednesday.

Like the 2022 Golf R we know and love and are still waiting for here in America, it packs a 315-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine and VW's 4Motion all-wheel drive system. Unlike in America, it's a full-on station wagon rather than just a hatchback.

Sure, the hatchback version is cool, but the wagon version is way cooler.

It also features similarly aggressive styling compared with the standard Golf or GTI variants and a more richly appointed interior. It's also pretty dang expensive, with prices starting in Europe at the equivalent of $60,848. We're still waiting for the US-market Golf R to go on sale, but previous models started at around $40,000, so that's a pretty serious price premium.

VW is opening preorders for the Golf R estate in Europe on Thursday, with no word on when they're supposed to actually reach customers.

2022 VW Golf R wants to have fun 100% of the time

