VW debuts the 2022 Golf R wagon in Europe

If there's one thing that American car enthusiasts like to do, it's collectively complain about the awesome cars that Europe and Japan get that we don't get here. A great example of this is the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Estate, which VW announced on Wednesday.

Like the 2022 Golf R we know and love and are still waiting for here in America, it packs a 315-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine and VW's 4Motion all-wheel drive system. Unlike in America, it's a full-on station wagon rather than just a hatchback.

Enlarge Image VW

It also features similarly aggressive styling compared with the standard Golf or GTI variants and a more richly appointed interior. It's also pretty dang expensive, with prices starting in Europe at the equivalent of $60,848. We're still waiting for the US-market Golf R to go on sale, but previous models started at around $40,000, so that's a pretty serious price premium.

VW is opening preorders for the Golf R estate in Europe on Thursday, with no word on when they're supposed to actually reach customers.