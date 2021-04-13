VW ordered to pay customer back for a loan on a dirty diesel

Volkswagen

Volkswagen has been putting vast amounts of money into electric vehicles in order to distance itself from the huge diesel cheating scandal that it wrought back in 2015. However, even now, that colossally bad decision is still having consequences.

The latest set of consequences involves people who took out loans to finance the purchase of a car that later became a part of the Dieselgate scandal. According to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday, a German court has mandated that VW must pay back customers who bought bad diesels.

This decision comes after Volkswagen appealed a previous decision and will see the company reimbursing a customer who purchased a dirty diesel in 2013 for interest charged on its loan. The amount it has to pay, in this case, is minimal -- just the equivalent of $3,926 -- but it sets an interesting precedent that Volkswagen would surely rather avoid.

It's unclear whether similar cases could be brought here in the US or if VW's various settlements would preclude this, but either way, it appears that the Dieselgate bill just keeps on getting bigger.

We reached out to VW for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.