VW Bonneville Jetta set to conquer the salt flats at over 200 mph

Well, it looks like Volkswagen might just be pushing its motorsports program a bit. Just a few days before the company attempts to beat the EV record at the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb with the electric I.D. R, VW announced it will campaign a specially-tuned 2019 Jetta at Bonneville Speed Week, August 11-17 of this year in Wendover, Utah. The goal is to beat the existing class record of 208.472 miles per hour.

Instead of the standard 1.4-liter engine found in the 2019 Jetta, the Bonneville version will get a sauced-up version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine which will eventually feature in the Jetta GLI performance model. Unfortunately, Volkswagen is mum on power output, but the current GTI packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, good for 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Of course, it takes more than just some fancy tuning to make a small engine break the 200 mph barrier. The Bonneville Jetta has a lowered suspension and has lost some weight with a stripped interior. Traction gets a boost with a limited-slip differential and special wheels and tires made specifically for the famous salt flats. Safety gear includes a full roll cage, racing seat and harness and a fire suppression system. Volkswagen gave no specifics on beefier brakes to bring the Jetta to a stop, but did say it comes complete with a pair of parachutes.

If you want to try setting your own speed record, which we don't recommend doing on public roads, the 2019 Jetta is available now, with the sporty GLI coming sometime later this year.