Volvo XC60, S90 recalled for missing front-seat fasteners

We're all familiar with the adage, "You don't know what you've got til it's gone," but when it comes to the nuts that hold your car's front seats in place, you probably don't want to find out that they're missing.

Volvo has issued a recall for 2,297 examples of the 2018-2019 XC60 SUV and S90 sedan. The vehicles were built between Oct. 12, 2017 and Jan. 15, 2019.

The defect lies in the rear flange nuts for the front seat rails. An error in the supplier's assembly process means that some vehicles may have left the factory without the aforementioned flange nuts. As Volvo notes, the symptoms of the missing bolts will only occur during a crash, when the seat structure and position may be compromised, which can increase the risk of injury during said crash. Volvo notes that the supplier has since updated its assembly process.

Volvo discovered the problem in early March, when its supplier found issues with its production line. The automaker initiated a review that turned into an investigation, and the order was issued to prepare to recall the affected vehicles.

Thankfully, the fix is pretty straightforward. Volvo technicians will assess the recalled vehicles and, if necessary, add the missing flange nuts if none are present. Dealers have already been notified, but owners should start received recall notifications in the mail in May. As with other recalls, Volvo will reimburse owners who already paid for this repair out of pocket.