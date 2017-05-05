Volvo will chase 2017's coast-to-coast solar eclipse in new XC60s

It'll capture the footage in 360-degree VR for anyone who misses it.

Remember: Don't stare directly at the eclipse. Safety first!

Volvo

For the first time in 99 years, the US will witness one hell of a solar eclipse. But in the event you miss it, Volvo's got your back.

On August 21, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the entire United States. It's the first time in nearly a century this will happen, and it won't happen again until 2024. In the event your calendar is already jammed up, and you're unwilling to wait another seven years, Volvo will cover the whole thing from behind the wheel of its all-new 2018 XC60 crossover.

Volvo will send a fleet of XC60s to various vantage points across the country, where they will view and record the event. The cars will be outfitted with the gear required to capture the event in 360-degree VR -- your average YouTube video, this ain't. Once the event is over, Volvo will share its footage so busy Americans or others around the world can take part.

Building off the success of its larger XC90, the XC60 takes many of those elements and shrinks 'em down. When the cars start heading to US dealerships later this year, it'll likely be offered with a choice of two gas engines or a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. The current XC60 starts at about $41,000, so expect the new one to start in that neighborhood, too.

Thankfully, you've got some time to clear your calendar before the eclipse shows up. Considering August 21 is a Monday, you might as well make a three-day weekend out of it.

