Volvo Valet lets owners service cars without leaving home

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

In an era of no-contact transactions, Volvo is stepping up its game. The Swedish luxury brand announced on Tuesday its new Volvo Valet program, which lets owners service their cars without leaving home.

It's similar to programs offered by competing automakers, though Volvo says it has sweated the details to ensure full transparency through the entire process. Owners schedule a pickup time through a smartphone app, or they can call their local Volvo dealer. After that's set, an employee from the dealer picks up the car and leaves a loaner Volvo in its place.

The employee will also snap photos of both the customer's car and the loaner car to ensure everything's hunky-dory when the car returns from its service appointment. Customers can keep tabs on their car via the smartphone app and see exactly where the employee is. They'll also get a notification when the car arrives at the dealer's service center. When everything's finished, the dealer will contact the owner to set up a drop-off time.

The entire system runs on technology Volvo acquired after its purchase of Luxe, back in 2017. It's a completely in-house process with no third-party systems to rely on. Right now, the service will only handle service appointments, but later this year, the luxury brand plans to expand the system to handle home delivery for vehicle purchases and leases.