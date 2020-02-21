Refreshed Volvo S90, V90 snag mild-hybrid power and a few design tweaks

Enlarge Image Volvo

With a few updates, Volvo furthers the S90 sedan's and V90 wagon's tradition as handsome things. The Swedish automaker on Friday revealed refreshed versions of its largest sedan and its big wagon, though it's not entirely clear how much will translate to the US.

The announcement covers all areas where Volvo does business, so don't count on everything for us Yanks, specifically, the availability of mild-hybrid powertrains. Volvo didn't immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on specific US-spec changes.

Around the world, however, the addition of the 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrains to the S90 and V90 means every single Volvo model now offers an electrified option, and both add the "Recharge" title to their names. The company first introduced its electrified powertrain in the XC90 and XC60 SUVs, and it's also an option for the XC40 in other countries.

We're not totally left out in America, though, since numerous vehicles are available with a plug-in hybrid option.

If the hybrid tech doesn't come to the US, we'll likely see the same T6 and T8 models stick around for the S90. The former packs a 2.0-liter turbo-four, while the T8 combines a supercharger and a turbocharger with a 2.0-liter in-line-four engine. The V90 offers just a T5 specification, which houses a 2.0-liter turbo-four.

Aside from the mechanical changes, the S90 and V90 receive a few brush strokes' worth of cosmetic updates. The front ends sport new fog lights, and new rear bumper designs are included. Meanwhile, the V90 and V90 Cross Country rock new taillight designs with an LED signature and sequential turn signals.

Plopping down inside reveals most of the changes are underneath the upholstery, though wool-blend seats are now available. A reworked Bowers and Wilkins sound system is onboard, two USB-C charging ports are included in the rear, and wireless charging makes a more broad debut across the lineup, but it isn't standard yet.

We'll learn more about the updated Volvos as they approach a launch here in the US, though we're more eagerly awaiting the company's first electric vehicle: the XC40 Recharge.