Polestar 1 does the electric slide in snowy Sweden

The gorgeous Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe will officially launch next year. And while we've seen the slick two-door on static display in China as well as Geneva, it's about time we get a glimpse at this thing in action. Swedish, slippery, snowy action.

"Our test drivers have given us some enthusiastic feedback on the handling and dynamics especially," Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said in a press release. "This is a driver's car. We have now passed a major milestone in the development of the Polestar 1, and prototype testing continues throughout 2018."

The Polestar 1 is powered by a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 engine, with a pair of electric motors at the rear axle, giving it through-the-road all-wheel drive. Total output is 600 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, with an estimated electric range of 93 miles on a single charge.

While the 1's retail price will be somewhere around the $150,000 mark, Polestar will offer it in a method similar to parent company Volvo's new Care by Volvo subscription service. Right now, interested parties can pre-order the Polestar 1 with a $2,500 deposit.

Polestar 1 is only the beginning for Volvo's performance arm. The Polestar 2 sedan and Polestar 3 crossover will follow in the coming years, though unlike the 1, the company's subsequent models will use pure-electric powertrains. We can't wait to get our mitts on the lot of 'em.