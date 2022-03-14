Volvo Plug-In Hybrids Getting More Power, Increased Electric Range

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Volvo will give its plug-in hybrid models a significant boost in power and fully electric driving range, the company announced Monday. All of Volvo's 60- and 90-series cars will get a larger battery pack and a stronger electric motor. That increased electric range means these cars now qualify for the US' full $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

The T8 Recharge plug-in hybrids will now use a 18.8-kilowatt-hour battery, up from the current cars' 11.6-kWh pack. Additionally, the improved rear electric motor delivers 143 horsepower -- an increase of 87 hp -- which bumps the total output of the T8 models up to a healthy 455 hp and 523 pound-feet of torque. That makes the new T8s the most powerful cars Volvo has ever produced. Additionally, the 2.0-liter gas engine used in this plug-in powertrain is retuned to deliver power at lower revs.

Depending on the car, the extra battery capacity means these T8 Recharge models can now drive anywhere from 35 to 41 miles on pure electric power, according to EPA estimates. Here's a handy chart to show you exactly how this affects each plug-in hybrid.

T8 Recharge Range Increases Car New range Old range S60 Recharge 41 miles 22 miles S90 Recharge 38 miles 21 miles V60 Polestar Engineered 41 miles 22 miles XC60 Polestar Engineered 35 miles 19 miles XC60 Recharge 35 miles 19 miles XC90 Recharge 35 miles 18 miles

Look for the upgraded T8 Recharge lineup to hit Volvo dealers later this year.