Volvo Plug-In Hybrids Getting More Power, Increased Electric Range

Volvo will give its plug-in hybrid models a significant boost in power and fully electric driving range, the company announced Monday. All of Volvo's 60- and 90-series cars will get a larger battery pack and a stronger electric motor. That increased electric range means these cars now qualify for the US' full $7,500 federal EV tax credit.
The T8 Recharge plug-in hybrids will now use a 18.8-kilowatt-hour battery, up from the current cars' 11.6-kWh pack. Additionally, the improved rear electric motor delivers 143 horsepower -- an increase of 87 hp -- which bumps the total output of the T8 models up to a healthy 455 hp and 523 pound-feet of torque. That makes the new T8s the most powerful cars Volvo has ever produced. Additionally, the 2.0-liter gas engine used in this plug-in powertrain is retuned to deliver power at lower revs.
Depending on the car, the extra battery capacity means these T8 Recharge models can now drive anywhere from 35 to 41 miles on pure electric power, according to EPA estimates. Here's a handy chart to show you exactly how this affects each plug-in hybrid.
T8 Recharge Range Increases
|Car
|New range
|Old range
|S60 Recharge
|41 miles
|22 miles
|S90 Recharge
|38 miles
|21 miles
|V60 Polestar Engineered
|41 miles
|22 miles
|XC60 Polestar Engineered
|35 miles
|19 miles
|XC60 Recharge
|35 miles
|19 miles
|XC90 Recharge
|35 miles
|18 miles
Look for the upgraded T8 Recharge lineup to hit Volvo dealers later this year.