Volvo recalls 85,550 cars over fuel pump fuse issue

Volvo is recalling 85,550 vehicles in the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday. The recall covers the vast majority of Volvo's product portfolio from the 2019 and 2020 model years, including the S60 and S90 sedans, V60 and V90 wagons (as well as their Cross Country variants) and XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

The low-pressure fuel pump in these vehicles can blow a fuse and break. "If this should occur, in the very worst case, this will lead to stalling," NHTSA said in its report (PDF). Volvo is unaware of any injuries or crashes related to this issue.

The recall includes both the gas-only and hybrid versions of these models. "A plug-in hybrid electric vehicle will be able to either stop safely or continue to drive as long as the battery charge allows," NHTSA said.

Thankfully, the fix for this problem sounds relatively simple. Volvo dealers will replace the fuel pump fuse (free of charge, natch). To see if your car is affected by this -- or any other -- issue, check out Roadshow's vehicle recall guide.