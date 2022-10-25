Volvo EX90 Interior Keeps Things Nice and Straightforward

On Nov. 9, Volvo will unveil the EX90, a new all-electric flagship SUV that will eventually take the place of the XC90 in the Swedish automaker's lineup. We've already heard a bit about what to expect and seen some teasers showing off its sustainable interior materials, but now it's time to take a look at the dashboard tech.

Volvo on Tuesday published new teaser images for the upcoming EX90 electric SUV. This time around, we're taking a closer look at the EX90's new dashboard and the tech embedded therein. The general layout remains similar to the current XC90, with a lot of horizontal elements broken up by displays behind the steering wheel and smack dab in the middle of the dash. Like before, the main infotainment screen is quite tall, although the physical buttons that reside beneath the current setup have been removed in the EX90 and gone are the massive HVAC vents that flanked it.

Previous Volvo models had sizable gauge displays tucked inside an equally large binnacle. In its place is something much smaller, but no less info dense. In addition to the standard information like range and velocity, the display devotes most of its real estate to the car's active driver aids. It's the primary location where drivers will figure out how and when to relinquish some control to the electro-nannies or take some of that control back.

Enlarge Image Volvo

The primary display's glow-up includes some impressive aesthetics, and given the massive Google Map layout in one of the teasers, it looks like Volvo will continue to use Android Automotive OS for its infotainment, which bakes Google's Play Store, Maps and other apps into the base system. In its press release, Volvo claims that the display will offer up contextual bars that, depending on what the driver is doing, will offer shortcuts to minimize distraction.

Volvo also claims the EX90 will be "hardware-ready for unsupervised autonomous driving," which likely means the automaker is confident in its driver-assistance systems' ability to take more control from the driver. There's no word on when such a system would be enabled for consumer use, but there are likely plenty of regulatory hoops to jump through first. We'll learn more about the EX90 and its newfound capabilities when it debuts in early November.