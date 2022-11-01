Volvo Teases More EX90 EV Details Ahead of Next Week's Debut

The Volvo EX90 is slowly coming together. After teasing various parts of the interior, as well as some of its embedded safety technology, the Swedish automaker still has a few things left to share before the flagship electric SUV makes its debut on Nov. 9.

Volvo teased the upcoming EX90 once again on Tuesday, this time focusing on the vehicle's exterior. Two very foggy pictures give us a "full" look at the vehicle's exterior. Squint a bit, and you can make out the traditional Thor's Hammer headlight signature that is a staple of the automaker's entire lineup. The back shows a more rectilinear shape -- not a surprise, because this large SUV seats up to seven people -- with a curved LED taillight design, similar to the Recharge concept from 2021.

The rest of the teasers are, thank goodness, in focus. We get a quick glimpse of the grille, or what would be a grille if the EX90 wasn't fully electric. Instead, there's a large blank panel just under the hood, punctuated by a large Volvo badge. The efficiency-minded wheel design is nice and flat, so it should cut through the air pretty well. A shot from the side shows off the SUV's strong shoulder line and flat door handles. According to Volvo, the EX90's drag coefficient is 0.29, which is pretty slippery for an SUV this large.

Finally, there's a shot of the roof-mounted lidar emitter, which doesn't protrude very much at all; this sensor will come standard as part of a full suite of hardware designed to improve driver safety. We'll see how it all comes together when the EX90 makes its official debut on Nov. 9.