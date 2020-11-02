Volvo to bring electric motor design in-house

Volvo

Volvo is about to start selling its first fully battery-electric model, the XC40 Recharge, but its electrification plans don't stop there. Specifically, Volvo announced on Monday that it would be bringing the design of its future electric motors in-house.

To get that development going, Volvo is working with parent company Geely to build an electric-motor development center in Shanghai, which will work with other motor development labs in Sweden and a high-tech battery lab in China.

"Through in-house design and development, we can fine-tune our e-motors to ever better levels," said Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars, in a statement. "By constantly improving their overall performance levels in terms of energy efficiency and comfort, we create an electric driving experience that is unique to Volvo."

What will having its own bespoke electric motors mean for Volvo? For one thing, the Swedish automaker will be better able to tailor its future electric vehicles much more closely to its needs, which should pay dividends in terms of efficiency and cost later down the road.

This becomes increasingly important as Volvo moves towards its ambitious goal of having 50% of its vehicle sales come electric vehicles by 2025, with the remaining half being hybrids, which, let's be honest, is ambitious as all hell.