Volvo built free eclipse glasses, but for the XC60's moonroof

If you've got a family of five, you could hunt down a set of solar eclipse glasses for every member of the family, or you could buy a 2018 Volvo XC60 and get one monstrous eclipse viewer for the vehicle itself.

In order to allow owners to view the solar eclipse on August 21 without leaving the vehicle, Volvo created the straightforwardly named XC60 Panoramic Moonroof Eclipse Viewer.

Enlarge Image Volvo

Essentially, the viewer is a sun shade that uses magnets to clip itself on top of the 2018 XC60's panoramic moonroof. It's ISO-certified 12312-2, letting you watch the eclipse happen without glasses or, you know, going blind. Since the moonroof is rather large, it'll allow all five vehicle occupants to watch the eclipse at once.

Since this is a one-day event, Volvo didn't manufacture a billion of these moonroof viewers. To prioritize its limited quantity, Volvo will deliver them to select dealers in the eclipse's "path of totality," including Oregon, Idaho, Nebraska, Missouri and South Carolina.

Best of all, the viewers are free, much like the glasses you'll find at your local library. After all, these things won't be much use after August 21 -- until the next solar eclipse in 2024.