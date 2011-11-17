Volkswagen's sleek new CC

Josh Miller/CNET

LOS ANGELES--The 2013 model gets an updated front end and new navigation systems.

The notion of a four-door coupe may seem like the product of a fevered marketer's imagination, but Volkswagen's CC is still one good-looking car. The CC stands for Comfort Coupe, a designation derived from the frameless doors and the low roof that curves gracefully back over the trunk.

Volkswagen showed off the 2013 version of the CC here at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the car's first redesign since its launch. Notably, it gets a new front end patterned after those of the new Jetta and Passat. All models now feature a narrow grille tightly bracketed by headlights. As part of its premium nature, the CC gets bi-xenon headlights standard.

Two engines are available in the CC, Volkswagen's direct-injection turbocharged 2-liter, which makes 200 horsepower, and the VR6, a 3.6-liter V-6 that churns out 280 horsepower. Volkswagen positions the CC as its sport-oriented, premium sedan, and VR6 versions can be had with all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen has also brought its new standard tech to the CC. Lesser trims come with its RN315 navigation system, and the upper trim VR6 versions get the RN510. The former uses a flash drive for map storage, while the RN510 uses a hard drive, and includes traffic data.

