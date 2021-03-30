Volkswagen makes 'Voltswagen' name official in EV push

Enlarge Image Andrew Trahan Photography

Yes, it sounded suspiciously like an April Fools joke, but it is not. Volkswagen of America is officially "Voltswagen of America," the company confirmed on Tuesday via Twitter. The corporate handle has changed its name and VW offered a short explanation for why it felt this was the right time for a rebrand.

We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving. Starting with our all-new, all-electric SUV the ID.4 - available today. #Voltswagen #ID4 pic.twitter.com/pKQKlZDCQ7 — Voltswagen (@VW) March 30, 2021

USA Today first reported on the name change and Roadshow confirmed the authenticity of the news on Monday.

The newspaper first spotted a release, meant to publish April 29 and now deleted, that detailed the brand's shift to the "Voltswagen" name here in the US. The shift will see future EVs from the automaker wear the name on the exterior of the car, while cars without an electric powertrain will simply wear the "VW" badge. A dark blue color will feature on the VW logo for its cars with an internal-combustion engine, while EVs will receive a light blue look. As of now, these changes will not extend to other countries beyond the US.

The brand continues to invest aggressively in electrification and battery technologies following its diesel emissions scandal last decade, and plans for a host of new EVs for the US this decade. It starts with the ID 4 SUV, though we'll also likely see an electric sedan, wagon and the production version of the ID Buzz van. Each will ride on the automaker's MEB platform, which aims to mass produce affordable EVs. And each one of them will be known as a Voltswagen going forward. Get that "k" out of your mind, folks. It's gone. VW tossed it right out the window.