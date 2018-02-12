Volkswagen I.D. electric cars start production in November 2019

When Volkswagen first started showing off its I.D. family of future electric vehicles, it felt like they were still ages away from coming to fruition. But the future is now, friends.

Volkswagen will begin production of its I.D. EV lineup in November 2019, Autocar reports, citing a VW announcement at its MEB Supplier Summit, an event for suppliers that will work on VW's dedicated electric vehicle platform. Volkswagen's eventual goal is to reach 1 million annual EV sales by 2025.

The majority of the world will receive the I.D. hatchback first. Billed as a Golf-size EV, the I.D. promises electric motors that deliver less than 200 horsepower and a battery that permits a range between 249 and 373 miles, although no specifics are set in stone just yet. It will ride on VW's MEB platform, which will be used to underpin other electric models, as well.

Speaking of other EVs, the US will get a different I.D. car first -- the I.D. Crozz, which is basically the I.D. but in crossover form. With two axles' worth of electric motors, the I.D. Crozz's output is estimated at 300 hp and range is estimated at about 310 miles. Both the I.D. and I.D. Crozz also promise semi-autonomous or autonomous driving features, but VW hasn't been firm on any of those details yet, either.

Why does the US get something different? The answer is pretty simple -- we don't buy hatchbacks, but we do buy crossovers, and a whole lot of them to boot.

While both the I.D. and I.D. Crozz seem set for a 2020 release date, the real gem of the lineup won't arrive for another year or two after that. The I.D. Buzz, which is basically a reimagined Microbus with an electric powertrain, should arrive in time for the 2022 model year, sporting a look that's equal parts future and vintage. If there's one EV I hear people talking about more than any other, it's this one.