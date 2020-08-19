Volkswagen ID 4 electric SUV debut nigh as teasers emerge

Volkswagen

The Volkswagen ID 4 has been missing in action, but we can blame the coronavirus pandemic for its delay after rumor has it the automaker scrapped a planned New York Auto Show debut. However, we finally have a semi-solid timeframe for when we'll see the automaker's first electric SUV for the US.

In a Tuesday announcement largely surrounding questions about electric cars, VW quietly slotted in news about the ID 4 and said the vehicle will debut "in a matter of weeks." The debut is a big deal for VW since it marks the first EV for the US riding on its highly configurable MEB platform. Europe already got its first taste with the ID 3 hatchback. Although we won't see the ID 3, the ID 4 is certainly shaping up to look a bit like the former on stilts, which isn't a bad thing; we really enjoyed the ID 3 when we first saw it.

Aside from lots of photos of the SUV, we really don't have any other concrete information on the car. It should send power to the rear wheels in a standard configuration and all-wheel drive will likely be on the options list. Look for a range just around 300 miles when the EPA puts it through its test cycle and stay tuned as we approach the SUV's reveal.