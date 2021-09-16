Volkswagen ID 4 AWD Pro rated by EPA for 249 miles of range

Volkswagen

If you're shopping the Volkswagen ID 4 today, you'll have to go home with a rear-wheel drive model as the all-wheel drive model isn't ready quite yet. And when those AWD electric SUVs do arrive at dealers, they'll be rated for 249 miles on a full battery charge.

The Environmental Protection Agency revealed the SUV's official rating with power flowing to all four wheels on Wednesday, and it's only a single mile less than the ID 4 Pro S with RWD. That's pretty great, considering the losses typically associated with AWD. However, that range drops to 240 miles if you opt for the ID 4 AWD Pro S with more kit. But those figures are still on par with rivals like the Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Hyundai Kona Electric, and the big takeaway is there's no real penalty for selecting an ID 4 with AWD.

With the dual-motor setup on AWD models, power increases from 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque to 295 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. That power comes from a battery with a gross capacity of 82 kilowatt hours; said battery will charge to 80% in about 38 minutes at a 125-kilowatt charging station. Speaking of, owners get three years of unlimited charging at Electrify America stations, which is a nice perk if you have an EA station nearby.

Prices for the ID 4 AWD Pro start at $43,675 before destination. Keep in mind: The federal $7,500 tax credit may help with the purchase as well, if you're eligible.