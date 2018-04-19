VW will livestream I.D. R Pikes Peak race car's debut on Sunday

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

You won't have to wait much longer to see Volkswagen's radical Pikes Peak electric race car.

Volkswagen will give the I.D. R an official debut on Sunday, April 22. It's an early one, taking place at 8 a.m. Eastern (5 a.m. Pacific), but thankfully, you won't have to put on clothes to watch VW pull back the veil -- it'll be livestreamed on Volkswagen's motorsports site.

We still don't know much about the I.D. R, so hopefully the debut will shine some more light on this ridiculous racer. We do know it's built on the same MEB global platform that will eventually underpin every other member of Volkswagen's I.D. electric lineup, including the Crozz crossover and the Buzz minibus. Talk about versatility. The I.D. R also packs four-wheel drive, but we don't yet know how much power is going to those wheels.

It'll tackle more than 150 turns and 12 miles of paved road as it races up Pikes Peak on June 24 in Colorado. The current record in the electric prototype division, where the I.D. R will compete, is 8:57.118, set by professional driver Rhys Millen back in 2016 in an equally ridiculous car.

Millen is busy driving a Bentley Bentayga up the mountain this year (seriously), but that doesn't matter, because Volkswagen has a different ace up its sleeve -- Romain Dumas, a Porsche factory driver who won the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2016. Dumas won Pikes Peak in 2016 and 2017, so he's no stranger to the Race to the Clouds.