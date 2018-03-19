Volkswagen reveals its electric Pikes Peak race car

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Here's the all-electric race car Volkswagen will bring to this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. It's called I.D. R Pikes Peak, has four-wheel drive, and, well, that's all we know right now.

Volkswagen says the I.D. R racer shows the "sporting potential of the MEB powertrain" -- MEB, of course, is the code name for the company's new electric vehicle architecture. The current Pikes Peak electric prototype record is 8:57.118, set in 2016 by Rhys Millen. Volkswagen hopes to crush that this year with its new wacky EV.

The I.D. name should be somewhat familiar to Volkswagen fans -- all of the company's latest electric concept cars have been bundled in the I.D. family. In addition to the I.D. Buzz electric van, there's the I.D. Vizzion that we just saw in Geneva, as well as the I.D. Crozz electric crossover. Volkswagen plans to offer at least 20 fully electric vehicles by the year 2025, and the first member of the I.D. family will enter production at the end of 2019.

We'll likely see more of the I.D. R race car before it goes runnin' up that hill in just a couple months. This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will take place on June 24 in Colorado.