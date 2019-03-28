Volkswagen recalls Golf, Jetta, Tiguan for defective rear springs

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

A newly announced recall from Volkswagen affects 56,173 cars which could suffer from an unexpected failure of the rear suspension springs. The automaker says that a defective manufacturer process at a supplier resulted in coil springs that are weaker than planned, which could lead to them fracturing "prematurely."

The recall affects the 2017-2019 Golf Sportwagen, 2015-2019 Golf hatchback, 2018-2019 Tiguan crossover and the 2019 Jetta sedan. All of those cars are built for the US market at Volkswagen's plant in Puebla, Mexico.

VW says that sudden failure of the coil springs could cause drivers to lose control, and also that the broken spring could damage the vehicles' tires or, if it fell off the vehicle, pose a habit to other cars. In other words, things you definitely don't want to happen when you're behind the wheel.

The Jetta accounts for the vast majority of the recalled vehicles, with 29,550 of the sedans affected by this recall, VW says, followed by the Tiguan at 19,462 vehicles. The automaker will replace the defective springs in vehicles for free, with the recall planned to begin April 19.

VW says the problem was discovered in December 2018 and brought to the attention of the company's safety committee. The supplier corrected the manufacturing problem and scrapped the defective springs, the company said.