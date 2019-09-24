Current Volkswagen CEO charged with connections to diesel emissions scandal

Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Fresh charges against two of Volkswagen's top bosses show the automaker's 2015 diesel emissions scandal is still far from over. German authorities have indicted current VW CEO Herbert Diess, VW Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and former CEO Martin Winterkorn with stock-market manipulation.

The charges allege each of the executives delayed telling investors about its diesel-emissions cheats in the US, which involved a "defeat device" to produce favorable conditions in laboratory testing. In the real world, VW diesel vehicles spewed far more pollutants than they should have.

Volkswagen did not immediately return a request for comment, but Diess' lawyers said the CEO will stay in his position and defend against the charges, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Additionally, the Volkswagen board of directors is said to have convened to discuss the indictments.

The fallout from the diesel emissions scandal has, so far, cost VW well over $30 billion. The automaker has paid fines and spent an immense amount of money in buy-back programs. Additionally, the company has updated numerous diesel-powered vehicles with proper software to put the vehicles in compliance with US and other global regulations. The woes have also stretched to additional VW Group divisions Audi and Porsche at various levels.

VW set out to turn a new chapter earlier this year and shed its dirtied image with a new brand logo and the unveiling of its first electric car, the ID 3 hatchback. The EV will go on sale in Europe next year as part of a massive onslaught of zero-emissions vehicles. In the US, the first electric model, called the ID 4, will launch next year.