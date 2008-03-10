Video: Tata Nano

From the size to the price--and possibly the build quality--everything about Tata's new two-cylinder ecomobile is "nano." It may not have a radio or power windows, but it proves that four wheels don't need to cost anywhere near five figures.
CNET's Car Tech takes a look at the world's cheapest model at the Geneva auto show
