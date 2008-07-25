Video: Lotus Evora

Lotus launches its family car, with 2+2 seating, a V-6 engine, and an Alpine touch-screen navigation stereo unit. Lotus purists will be horrified.
CNET Car Tech posts video of the Lotus Evora from the 2008 British International Motor Show.
