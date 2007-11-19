Car Culture

Video: 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

Brian Cooley takes a look at the 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid, at the 2007 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Now you know the car biz has gone green crazy: The Cadillac Escalade comes in a hybrid model! Get a first look from the floor at the 2007 LA Auto Show.

