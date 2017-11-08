One of the most recognizable names in scooters is ready to go electric.

Vespa used the Milan Motorcycle Show to debut the Elettrica. Vespa's first electric scooter packs a motor good for about 3 horsepower, although it can deliver about 5 hp in short bursts. Vespa claims it will out-accelerate a standard 50cc gas scooter, thanks in part to an electric motor's eagerness to provide torque at any speed.

Enlarge Image Vespa

Buyers will be able to choose between a pure electric and range-extended variant. The standard Elettrica will pack a range of about 62 miles, and the optional gas generator will double that. It's estimated that it will take 4 hours to fully charge the Elettrica's lithium-ion battery.

The Elettrica will also carry Vespa's latest version of its Multimedia Platform. By connecting your smartphone to the scooter via Bluetooth, riders can access a digital dashboard, navigation services and trip states. It'll also let riders peruse the user manual and even warn them if road conditions are getting iffy. There's also a digital TFT display on the scooter itself.

While every Elettrica will come with this silver finish, buyers can choose between seven different trim colors. Vespa will start distributing the Elettrica in 2018, and it's not clear how much it will cost just yet.