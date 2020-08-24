The wild world of vehicle camouflage

I know you've seen it before. Certainly in spy photos published on websites like Roadshow, but maybe you've even spotted it on a real car or truck driving on public roads. I'm talking, of course, about vehicle camouflage.

Ever wonder what the story is behind these wild-looking black-and-white patterns, or why automakers think dressing their vehicles up to look like rolling zebras is a good idea? Here's the scoop, the whole scoop and nothing but the scoop.

That video conveniently embedded above explains it all: what vehicle camouflage is supposed to do, where it came from and how effective it is. If you can believe it, the story involves spies, intrigue and even submarines. Yes, submarines. Give it a watch for all the bawdy details.