Vauxhall Astras beef up with integrated Panasonic Toughbook laptops

Vauxhall is pumping up its trusty Astra hatchbacks with some serious new hardware. The company's started fitting its cars with Panasonic Toughbook CF-19 laptops that'll allow users to connect to the Web over Wi-Fi and 3G.
The package is aimed specifically at Britain's police forces, who have long relied on Astras for everything from patrolling to full-on, Hollywood-style car chases, and who already use separate, non-integrated Toughbooks to log crime reports.
The Toughbook CF-19, which is mounted on a special dock in the glove compartment, was chosen for its ruggedness and compact size. The laptop features a 10.4-inch sunlight-viewable, convertible touchscreen display and a full magnesium alloy chassis that can withstand a 2m drop.
The Toughbook can be removed from the glove compartment for viewing, though its contents can also be viewed via an 8.4-inch high-resolution touchscreen positioned in the centre of the Astra's dashboard. While on the road, officers can use the laptop to access the same software they'd use at a police station, so they can be alerted to incidents as soon as they're reported.
Vauxhall says the integrated Toughbooks can reduce the amount of time it takes to log a crime report. Police can enter crime reports from the comfort of their vehicles and log them over a 3G data connection instead of creating reports on paper notebooks and faxing them back to base for a separate crime input team to log.
"The Toughbook enables the police force to operate a mobile office system," said Dick Ellam, Vauxhall special vehicles manager. "Before built-in Toughbook systems were available, an officer would have to spend about a third of his or her time in the office."
The customised Astras are aimed primarily at fleet customers, that is companies that buy or lease groups of vehicles for a field-based workforce. Head over to your local Vauxhall dealer for more information.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.