Vanderhall Brawley is the electric UTV we've been waiting for

I'm always on the lookout for the next cool dirt-mobile, and Vanderhall has my curiosity piqued with the all-electric Brawley. This electron-powered enclosed side-by-side has a range of up to 200 miles with four electric motors producing 404 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. It will be the first high-performance electric UTV when it comes online as a 2022 model.
Vanderhall, famous for its whack-a-doo three-wheeled vehicles, teased a four-wheeled dirt-slinger called the Navarro last November. The Brawley looks to be the next iteration of that concept, albeit with a name change.
Visually the Brawley looks like it's had a lot of inspiration from the Jeep Wrangler in the front end with its slotted grille and round headlamps peeking out from behind. However, with 22 inches of travel, 35-inch tires and internal bypass shocks, it's likely going to be able to handle the whoops at a much faster pace. Also included is four-wheel steering, which seems like a bit of overkill with such a short wheelbase -- but hey, if you want to turn on a dime, this is the machine for you.
Energy for those 200 miles is stored in a 40-kWh or 60-kWh battery running on 300-volt architecture. That's not going to allow for crazy-fast charging like in the 800-volt Porsche Taycan and Hyundai Ioniq 5, but DC fast charging is available to give you 80% of a charge in under an hour.
Further, the company did not specify if those are 200 pavement miles or dirt miles. In my experience, a 60-kWh battery paired with a light-weight vehicle is only going to last that long on the pavement. I'd expect the dune-bashing as shown in the company's promo video to yield a range closer to 50 or 60 miles on a charge. That soft sand offers a lot of resistance, y'all.
The Brawley has a removable roof section and also comes with heating and air conditioning, a stereo system and optional heated seats. There is room for four adults in the two-door Brawley.
One thing I don't see on the Brawley is a spare tire, which is a bit worrisome. Hopefully Vanderhall adds a mount to the rear before launch. I'm certainly not going off-road without a spare, and neither should you.
Vanderhall did not release pricing or availability, but you can preorder your Brawley starting July 15 on the company's website.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.