US government creates new committee on automation

What better way to prepare for self-driving cars than by assembling some of the best minds in the industry?

Google
Car Industry
Up Next Here are the most important parts of Nissan's CES 2017 keynote

We still have a while before self-driving cars reach ubiquity, but the government already put together a committee to guide the country into this new era of transportation.

The United States Department of Transportation announced the establishment of a federal committee on automation. The goal is to ensure the transition to self-driving cars is as smooth as possible, so the committee will discuss everything from vehicle development to shaping new regulations.

google-self-driving-lexus.jpgEnlarge Image

Best to get ahead of this before there's too much to do and too little time to do it.

Photo by Google

The list is a veritable who's who of academics and executives. The two co-chairs are GM CEO Mary Barra and Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles. Other notable members include Waymo CEO John Krafcik, American Trucking Association CEO Chris Spear and Lyft co-founder John Zimmer. The full list is available on the USDOT's website.

"This new automation committee will work to advance life-saving innovations while boosting our economy and making our transportation network more fair, reliable, and efficient," said Anthony Foxx, US Transportation Secretary, in a statement.

This group isn't wasting any time, either. It will hold its first meeting on January 16. Considering the autonomous revolution is likely more than a decade away still, I think this group will have plenty of time to address issues like employment and infrastructure before time becomes a factor.

Related Stories

Up Next: Here are the most important parts of Nissan's CES 2017 keynote
Close
Drag