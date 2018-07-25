Updated Porsche Macan makes debut in Shanghai

A new Porsche Macan is here, with the SUV making its world premiere Wednesday in Shanghai. Porsche had signaled that the model was due for an update earlier this summer when it released photos of the new Macan testing in Lesotho. The Macan first went on sale in 2014.

It's immediately clear that Porsche's designers have reworked the outside of the Macan. Up front, the grille and fascia are subtly updated with the goal of making sure "it now appears even wider," Porsche says. The headlights are now LED units as standard. Move around to the back and you'll spot a full-width LED light bar that's similar to the look of new Porsches like the 911, Panamera and Cayenne .

Porsche

New technologies are fitted inside the Porsche Macan. The old 7-inch infotainment screen is gone in favor of the 11-inch widescreen touchscreen found in the Panamera and Cayenne. The optional Traffic Jam Assist, an extension of adaptive cruise control, now works over a greater speed range. An electrically heated windshield and an air-ionization system join the options list. So, too, does a 911-inspired three-spoke sports steering with a Sport Response button.

Few details are offered on mechanical upgrades, but Porsche says the Macan continues to use its unusual-for-an-SUV staggered tire arrangement for sportier handling. "Fine-tuning of the chassis" is said to improve both ride quality and handling prowess, while the SUV's tires apparently have "improved performance characteristics." We've never exactly quibbled with the Macan's sportiness behind the wheel, but we'll take any improvements we can get.

No details yet on the engine lineup for the new Macan. In the US, the SUV currently offers a 2.0-liter turbo with 252 horsepower; a 340-horsepower, 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 in the Macan S; a 360-horsepower version of said engine in the GTS; and either 400 or 440 horsepower from the twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 in the Macan Turbo.

It's worth noting that Porsche hasn't revealed any US-specific information on the new Macan just yet. We'll have to wait to learn whether all these aforementioned changes are coming here, as well as whether the engines have been revised (rumors point to increased horsepower across the board) and details about which features are destined for American showrooms. Rest assured, Roadshow will bring you the full run-down when we have it.