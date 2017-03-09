Updated 2017 Mazda CX-5 to hit dealers in March

Enlarge Image Mazda

Following its debut last fall at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Mazda has announced that the new 2017 CX-5 will arrive in dealers by the end of the month starting at $24,045.

On the outside, the freshened CX-5 follows in the footsteps of the MX-5 Miata and its CX-9 big brother crossover with slimmer headlights. Taillight fixtures are also thinner. Cabin updates include a better integrated infotainment screen, thinner steering wheel and upgraded switchgear for a more premium appearance.

The $24,045 starting price gets customers a CX-5 Sport model with front-wheel drive, 17-inch aluminum wheels, black cloth interior, push button starter and Smart City Brake Support. A Mazda Connect system with a 7-inch color touchscreen and center console Commander control knob to handle infotainment duties.

Mid-grade CX-5 Touring models begin at $25,915 with upgrades such as a six-way power driver's seat, leatherette seats, heated front seats, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic alert and keyless entry.

The $29,395 range-topping Grand Touring trim adds even more premium content like 19-inch wheels, leather seats, an eight-way power driver's seat, heated exterior mirrors, adaptive front headlights and LED taillights.

All CX-5 trim levels will be available with all-wheel drive for an additional $1,300.

At launch, the 2017 CX-5 will be available exclusively with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Some time during the second half of 2017, however, Mazda says a 2.2-liter diesel engine will be coming to North America in the CX-5.