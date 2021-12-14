United intends to buy up to 100 hydrogen electric engines

Kent German/CNET

United Airlines on Tuesday said it plans to buy up to 100 hydrogen electric engines through an investment in ZeroAvia, a company working on engines powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The airline hopes to use the engines in pairs on existing regional aircraft by 2028.

The technology represents "one of the most promising paths to zero-emission air travel for smaller aircraft," United CEO Scott Kirby noted in a release.

Alaska Air Group is among ZeroAvia's previous investors, the company noted, along with Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Horizons Ventures, Summa Equity and Shell Ventures.