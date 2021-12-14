Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

United intends to buy up to 100 hydrogen electric engines

The airline hopes to use the engines for zero emission travel on regional aircraft.

united-airlines-sfo-13

United Airlines made an investment in hydrogen electric engines.

 Kent German/CNET

United Airlines on Tuesday said it plans to buy up to 100 hydrogen electric engines through an investment in ZeroAvia, a company working on engines powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The airline hopes to use the engines in pairs on existing regional aircraft by 2028.

The technology represents "one of the most promising paths to zero-emission air travel for smaller aircraft," United CEO Scott Kirby noted in a release.

Alaska Air Group is among ZeroAvia's previous investors, the company noted, along with Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Horizons Ventures, Summa Equity and Shell Ventures.