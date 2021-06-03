United Airlines ready to bring supersonic planes back to the skies

Boom Supersonic

Ready for flight of the Concorde 2.0? On Thursday, United Airlines and Denver-based startup Boom Supersonic announced the former will purchase 15 supersonic aircraft as the airline prepares to bring serious speed to its fleet of planes. Roughly 40 years after the Concorde's ground breaking flights, it appears the world's ready for seriously fast air travel once again.

This time, Boom promises major changes to make supersonic air travel sustainable and permanent. The company said its Overture aircraft is designed to be carbon-neutral from day one. The plan is to run the aircraft on 100% sustainable aviation fuel, which will take the plane to speeds of Mach 1.7 and heights of 60,000 feet in the air. With specs like that, travel times condense dramatically.

The company estimates a flight aboard the Boom Overture from Newark to London will take just three and a half hours. San Francisco to Tokyo happens in an estimated six hours. Overall, the company said its plane can shave off half the flying time for 500 routes traveled around the world. One day, domestic supersonic travel is possible, too. First, the price for all of this technology and innovation will have to come way down.

The Overture's designed as a first-class airplane with tons of passenger space, contactless technology and plenty of onboard entertainment. In other words, it's an all first-class aircraft.

United plans to work with Boom to accelerate development of the Overture and the sustainable fuel it plans to run. If the two stick to the plan, we'll see a final plane ready in 2025 and a first full flight in 2026. In 2029, United wants to welcome the first passengers aboard the supersonic, friendly skies.