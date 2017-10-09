Uber suspends UberPop in Norway

studioEAST / Getty Images

Ride-hailing giant Uber is suspending its unlicensed service UberPOP in Oslo until Norway introduces new rules.

UberPOP allows unlicensed drivers to provide lifts to Uber users, differing from Uber X, which uses licensed drivers. It has already been suspended in cities across Europe, including Paris and Brussels, for contravening local rules.

Other Uber services, Uber Black and Uber XXL will continue to operate in the Norwegian capital.

It marks the beginning of a new, more humble chapter for Uber, following the announcement last month that the company's license will not be renewed in London.

1:28 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

"We've learned the hard way that we must change as a company in order to serve the millions of riders and drivers who rely on us. With our new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi onboard, it's a new era for Uber," said Uber in a statement to Reuters. "That's why it's now time to pause UberPOP in Norway, in order to relaunch under new regulations."

Uber is taking a similar path in Finland, which is currently in the midst of introducing new taxi laws, due to come into effect next summer.