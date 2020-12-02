Uber is selling off its Elevate flying taxi business, report says

Uber

Uber is currently undergoing a phase where it's trying to tighten its belt and get rid of money-losing and peripheral aspects of its business. That makes sense, given the difficulties that the ride-hailing industry is going through thanks to COVID-19.

According to a report published Wednesday by Axios, the latest division to get the axe is Uber Elevate. If that name isn't ringing any bells, that's because it's Uber's flying taxi play that never actually got off the ground -- pun so intended. If it does sound familiar, it's because Uber hosted a couple of glitzy conferences called to bring attention to the nascent industry.

Interestingly, Uber isn't simply shutting down Uber Elevate. No, it actually found a buyer in Joby Aviation. What is Joby Aviation? Well, beyond it being a startup dedicated to producing small vertical-take-off-and-landing (VTOL) aircraft, we don't know. Joby is pretty secretive.

Does this sale mean that flying taxi services are on the horizon and that you should starting dusting off all your Fifth Element cosplay gear? Probably not, but it will be interesting to see where this all goes.

