Uber may be looking to acquire GrubHub according to reports

Uber may be set to give its UberEats business a big boost.

Uber could be looking to add GrubHub. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

Uber may be looking to acquire GrubHub, reports from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg claimed Tuesday. 

Not many details were immediately available but according to The Wall Street Journal the deal would be an all-stock combination. Bloomberg says the companies are in talks with a possibility that an agreement on a deal could potentially come this month. 

Beyond its traditional ride-sharing offering, Uber operates its UberEats food delivery service which would see a boost from acquiring rival GrubHub, which also owns Seamless.  

GrubHub declined to comment. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

