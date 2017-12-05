Uber loses workers' rights Supreme Court appeal in the UK

Uber has lost its appeal to the UK's Supreme Court over a ruling that its drivers should be given workers' rights.

The ride-sharing company made the appeal following a ruling in November that stated it must treat its drivers as workers. It submitted a request to appeal directly to the Supreme Court, which has been declined according to a report on Reuters. This means the UK's Court of Appeal will have to hear the case first.

"Today's decision is another blow to Uber's legal strategy behind denying workers their rights", Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) general secretary Jason Moyer-Lee told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

CNET has reached out to Uber and the drivers' union IWGB, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.