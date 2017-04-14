Uber faces steep fines over drunk-driving complaints

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Uber might have to shell out $1.13 million as a fine for not properly addressing drunk-driver complaints in California.

The California Public Utilities Commission has "zero tolerance" rules when it comes to complaints of driving drunk or under the influence. The state's Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division looked at 154 complaints and found Uber violated those rules in 151 of them between August 12, 2014 and August 31, 2015, according to an investigative order released Tuesday. (PDF)

Of the 154 instances, there were 22 in which a driver was suspended within an hour of the passenger filing a complaint. Sixty-four times, a driver picked up one or more passengers within an hour of the complaint. The report also said Uber failed to promptly suspend 149 drivers, and failed to investigate 133.

Uber, in response, said it has already changed its ways.

"We have zero tolerance for any impaired driving as outlined in our community guidelines. This report relates to complaints in 2014 and 2015 and we've significantly improved our processes since then," an Uber spokeswoman said.

Still, this marks the latest in a string of trouble for Uber. The company has come under fire for sexual harassment allegations and questionable corporate culture. It's wading through a lawsuit that says Anthony Levandowski, who heads Uber's self-driving initiative, stole confidential files from Waymo (Google's self driving car unit) upon leaving the company and founding a self-driving truck startup that Uber later bought. CEO Travis Kalanick even found himself in trouble after video of him arguing with an Uber driver made its rounds on the internet.

While the order recommends the $1.13 million fine, an administrative law judge will review it before making recommendations to the California PUC.