Uber board reportedly approves limiting Kalanick's power

Uber's board of directors approved reforms that limit the power of Travis Kalanick, the ride-hailing company's cofounder and former CEO, according to the New York Times.

The vote came after Kalanick, who resigned in June but remains on the company's board, appointed two new members on Friday, a move other directors described as "a complete surprise." The board was also set to vote on whether to sell $10 billion of stock to Japanese internet giant SoftBank, which it approved.

"Today, after welcoming its new directors Ursula Burns and John Thain, the Board voted unanimously to move forward with the proposed investment by SoftBank and with governance changes that would strengthen its independence and ensure equality among all shareholders," the board said in a statement about the vote. "SoftBank's interest is an incredible vote of confidence in Uber's business and long-term potential, and we look forward to finalizing the investment in the coming weeks."

The vote comes amid a tumultuous year for the ride-hailing startup, which has been rocked by a slew of scandals, including sexual harassment allegations that resulted in more than 20 Uber employees being fired. The company has been caught using a secretive Greyball tool to avoid local authorities. The company is also defending itself against a trade-secret theft lawsuit from Waymo, a self-driving car business run by Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Kalanick is also currently facing a lawsuit from one of Uber's early investors that alleges he misled stockholders in order to gain control of three board seats. Kalanick has responded by calling the lawsuit a "public and personal attack."

