TVR will unveil its 200-mph sports car at Goodwood Revival in September

For the first time in my professional career, I can finally say this -- TVR has a new sports car on the way!

TVR, a manufacturer of small-batch British sports cars, announced Monday that it plans to unveil its latest offering at the Goodwood Revival, which starts on September 8. To whet whistles in the interim, TVR put out a teaser image to go along with the announcement. Sadly, the teaser doesn't give away much, other than the exhaust tip, which is located on the side of the vehicle.

Enlarge Image TVR

Despite the unveil being a few months away, TVR is already giving out some details. The car was created in conjunction with Gordon Murray Design, the head of which was the designer for the McLaren F1. It'll weigh around 2,645 pounds and should be capable of 200 mph, with a 0-60 time under 4.0 seconds. Power will come from a 5.0-liter Cosworth V8. It will offer a limited-run Launch Edition, which should cost just under £90,000 ($116,300).

TVR couldn't have picked a better event to unveil its new car. Goodwood is a celebration of old-school motorsports, with drivers coming together from around the world to race cars of all shapes, sizes and ages. Those who really want to get into it will also dress up in period-correct garb, making the Revival less of an event and more of a distortion in the space-time continuum.