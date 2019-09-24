Trump administration's EPA slams California air quality, could revoke highway funds

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Trump administration upped the ante in an ongoing war over emissions, pollution and the state of California on Tuesday after the EPA announced it has taken action on the state's air quality issues.

Specifically, the Trump administration's EPA stated that Administrator Andrew Wheeler sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board Chairman, Mary Nichols, declaring that the federal government will begin to eliminate its backlog of California State Implementation Plans (SIPs). SIPs are regulations used in a specific territory or state to reduce air pollution in areas that do not meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

NAAQS, by default, work to ensure Americans breathe clean air. The EPA argues California has failed to ensure this to its citizens.

"California has failed to carry out its most basic responsibilities under the Clean Air Act, and as a result, millions of Californians live in areas that do not meet our nation's air quality standards," Wheeler said in the letter. He added the agency is ready to work with California to fix air quality issues, but threatened consequences if the state does not act.

CARB did not respond to a request for comment following Administrator Wheeler's letter.

If California fails to begin withdrawing SIPs that are inactive or do not meet EPA criteria, the agency proclaimed it has the ability with the federal government to, at most, revoke federal highway funds for the state. California receives billions of dollars in federal funds for its highway system. It's also the most populous state in the country.

The EPA said if the state does not withdraw these SIPs it may also evaluate them itself and develop federal plans to "protect public health" in the state. "We certainly want to avoid these statutory triggers, but our foremost concern must be ensuring clean air for all Americans. That is our goal," Wheeler added in the letter.

The move is the latest shot fired at California from the Trump administration following confirmation it will revoke the state's waiver process. The system, signed into law as part of the 1970 Clean Air Act, allowed California to apply for additional waivers to oversee more stringent regulations to combat air quality issues. In 2013, the Trump administration believes a specific waiver granting it authority over greenhouse gas emissions went too far. California has already announced it will lead a legal challenge against the administration that could prove lengthy.