Travel app Citymapper starts its own bus service

Katie Collins/CNET

Popular travel app Citymapper is putting its money where its route suggestions are by launching its own bus service.

The UK-based app company, which offers travel advice to commuters in 39 cities across Europe, the Americas, Australia and Asia, claims to have spotted a gap in London's night bus service. Having secured approval from the city's transit authority Transport for London, the Citymapper CM2 Night Rider will launch in late August or early September.

The distinctive green bus will charge fares to contactless cards and mobile wallets including Apple Pay and Android Pay. It'll run at weekends between Aldgate East and Highbury and Islington, essentially running north and south through East London's trendy Shoreditch and Dalston nightlife spots.

The new bus service follows a two-day trial in London in May.