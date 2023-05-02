Transform Your Commute With Up to 48% Off Hover-1 E-Bikes and Scooters

Looking for an easier way to get around? Electric bikes and scooters are fast, compact and convenient, and right now, you can snag one for hundreds off. Amazon is currently offering up to 48% off Hover-1 e-bikes and scooters, with some models discounted by as much as $414. There's no clear-cut expiration for these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you want a serious e-bike that can can handle rough terrain, then look no further than the Hover-1 Pro Series Altai R500. It's equipped with a powerful 500-watt motor, and boasts a top speed of up to 28 mph and a maximum range of up to 60 miles on a single charge. Plus, it features durable 20-inch fat tires to tackle bumps, rocks and other obstacles, as well as bright LED headlights, taillights and turn signals for added safety. Right now now you can grab one on sale for $1,886, which saves you $414 compared to the usual price.

Or, if you want something a little smaller that's great for zipping around the city, you can pick up the Hover-1 Helios electric scooter for $455, which is $245 off the usual price. It has an 18 mph top speed, 24-mile range and the handlebars fold flat for easy transport and storage. There's also the Hover-1 My First E-Bike so the whole family can ride together. It's designed for kids up to 132 pounds, and tops out at 8 mph with a maximum range of just 7.5 miles. It comes in a few different colors, and the best price available is the red model, which you can snag for $208, saving you $192 compared to the usual price.