Transform Your Commute With Up to 28% Off Schwinn Electric Bikes

Biking is a cost-effective, healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative to driving. But not everyone wants to work up a sweat on their morning commute to the office. Fortunately, electric bikes, or e-bikes, offer you the best of both worlds with pedal-assisted motors -- and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 28% off a selection of Schwinn e-bikes, with prices starting at $1,360. These deals are only available until 11:5 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to grab one at a discount.

There are a few different e-bike models available at this sale. All models are equipped with a 250-watt motor, which has a top speed of around 20 miles per hour. The main differences you'll want to pay attention to are the wheel frame size, which determines the minimum and maximum rider size, and the battery capacity, which determines the maximum distance you can ride before needing to recharge. For instance, the , which is $420 off right now, has a 360-watt battery and a maximum distance of around 45 miles. While the more affordable , $340 off, gets closer to 35 miles before needing a recharge.

Some bikes, like the , feature a step-thru frame, which is great for those who need to get on and off the bike often, while step-over frame bikes, like the , are designed for better speed and performance. Some models at this sale are even available in both frame styles, so you can get the one that works better for your needs. Looking for a different option? Be sure to check out all the best e-bike deals now.