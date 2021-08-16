Toyota recalls 31,307 2019-2020 Yaris models over faulty low-pressure fuel pumps

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota is recalling 2019 and 2020 model year Yarises over concerns that a faulty low-pressure fuel pump could cause the vehicle to stall. The recall was announced earlier this month, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The issue with the Yaris' low-pressure fuel pump involves an impeller inside the pump that can crack and deform, causing the pump to stop. A stopped pump would prevent the car from running and could contribute to the risk of a crash.

The fix for this is pretty simple and just involves Toyota's technicians replacing the faulty pumps. This work, like all recall work, will be performed for free by your local Toyota dealership.

If your vehicle is one of the 31,307 Yarises affected by this recall, you can expect to receive a notice via the mail starting on or around Sept. 30. If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Toyota's customer service department at 1-800-331-4331 and reference recall numbers 21TB05 and 21TA05.