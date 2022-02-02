Toyota recalls 41K 2021 Venza Hybrids over short-circuiting rear turn signals

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Toyota is recalling 41,544 Venza Hybrid 2021 models over concerns that a short circuit in the vehicle's electrical system could lead to dim or nonfunctional rear turn signals and, consequently, hazard lights.

The issue specifically involves potential water ingress to the rear LED turn signal control circuit board, which can lead to condensation, which could, in turn, cause a short circuit. The fix for this involves replacing the turn signal LED bulbs and, where necessary, the entire rear light assembly.

Like all recall work, this will be performed free of charge by your Toyota dealer. Owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive a notice from Toyota on or around March 19. If you have questions about this recall, you can contact Toyota's customer service department at 1-800-331-4331 and reference recall number 22TB01/22TA01.