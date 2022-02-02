Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Toyota recalls 41K 2021 Venza Hybrids over short-circuiting rear turn signals

The issue is caused by improperly sealed lights that can allow condensation to form on the lighting control boards.

Those sweet LED turn signals could have water problems, according to Toyota.

Toyota is recalling 41,544 Venza Hybrid 2021 models over concerns that a short circuit in the vehicle's electrical system could lead to dim or nonfunctional rear turn signals and, consequently, hazard lights.

The issue specifically involves potential water ingress to the rear LED turn signal control circuit board, which can lead to condensation, which could, in turn, cause a short circuit. The fix for this involves replacing the turn signal LED bulbs and, where necessary, the entire rear light assembly.

Like all recall work, this will be performed free of charge by your Toyota dealer. Owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive a notice from Toyota on or around March 19. If you have questions about this recall, you can contact Toyota's customer service department at 1-800-331-4331 and reference recall number 22TB01/22TA01.

