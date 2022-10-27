This week, Toyota announced a new OEM lift kit for its new Tundra for model years 2022 and newer. Developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD), the kit boosts the full-size pickup's ground clearance while retaining compatibility with the automaker's Toyota Safety Sense driver-aid suite and the manufacturer's warranty.

The Tundra's lift kit raises the front suspension by 3 inches and the rear end by 2 inches. The net result is around a 2.6-inch increase in overall ground clearance and improved clearance angles. The approach angle grows to 26 degrees -- 4 degrees more than stock -- while the departure angle increases by a single degree to 25 degrees.

To get there, the package includes taller front coil springs, Bilstein monotube dampers and forged upper control arms manufactured by Roush. The front end also gets new lower knuckles, stabilizer links, tie rods, bump stops and drive shafts. Out back, you'll find new spring spacers raising the tail. The Tundra's brake line hoses are also extended to compensate for the extra wheel travel.

Lifting the nose also affects the positions of the cameras and sensors powering features like collision or lane departure warnings. The TRD kit retains compatibility with the Tundra's standard Toyota Safety Sense driver aid suite, retaining complete functionality of the precollision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automatic high beams. This is likely why Toyota and TRD require authorized dealer installation for the kit.

Enlarge Image Toyota

The TRD lift kit is compatible with 2022 model year or newer Tundra models with either the 5.5- or 6.5-foot bed, with the exception of TRD Pro and TRD Sport grades which, of course, have their own unique TRD suspension hardware. The lift kit is also not compatible with trucks equipped with the optional and more complex Adaptive Variable Suspension or air suspension hardware.

The $3,995 MSRP covers all of the hardware, however labor costs for the install are not included in that price. If installed at the time of a new vehicle purchase, customers will enjoy a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty on parts. For installations on older vehicles, coverage drops to 12 months or the remainder of the Tundra's current new vehicle warranty, whichever is longer.